Beyonce Checks on Daughter Blue Ivy During ‘Renaissance’ Premiere & Moves Tina Knowles to ‘Tears’

The Renaissance film red carpet premiere was a night of sweet mother-daughter moments. Beyoncé was seen checking on her daughter Blue Ivy Carter in an Instagram video that her mother, Tina Knowles, shared on November 30. In the clip, Bey, 42, asked her 11-year-old, “Are you cold?” and rubbed her arm before motioning to an assistant that a she needed a jacket.

“This has me in tears right now,” Tina, 69, captioned her post. “To the fans that are there uplifting this beautiful talented 11-year-old, I thank you. I appreciate you.” At the premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, the queen herself was dressed in a black plunging V-neck slit ensemble, which featured a matching train. She paired the look with a set of heeled ankle boots. As for Blue Ivy, she rocked a stunning black, strapless gown and sunglasses as she posed for pictures alongside her mom.

Fans flooded the comments section to agree with Tina, praising Beyoncé for making sure her daughter was comfortable. In addition to Blue Ivy, the “Break My Soul” artist shares kids Rumi and Sir with husband Jay-Z.

“Taking care of her baby!!!! People forget she is a mom and a human first!!!!” one fan wrote, while another added, “I love everything about Bey, but seeing her in mommy mode is top tier!! She said, ‘Hol’ up! Let me grab my baby a coat!’”

Bey’s family has shown their support for her amid the epic release of her latest film, which encompasses her highly successful 2023 Renaissance tour. That same evening, she and Jay-Z, 53, were spotted holding hands and staying close. In addition to her family members, the “Halo” singer also had a few close friends come out to support her, including Taylor Swift and Blake Lively.

Last week, the Grammy Award winner was seen wearing a thematic silver, metallic outfit while gracing the red carpet with platinum blonde hair. Though she slayed as always, Tina noticed that a few online haters accused her of trying to “whiten” her skin color. As a result, Tina shared a clip of the social media comments to Instagram, admitting that while Bey might be “pissed” at her for posting this, Tina was “fed up” seeing the scrutiny.

“Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid ignorant, self-hating, racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white,” Tina began in her long caption. “She does a film, called the renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire, and you bozos decide that she’s trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin? How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy. Duh, she wore silver hair to match her silver dress as a fashion statement, clown.”