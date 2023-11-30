Beyonce and JAY-Z Hold Hands and Share Popcorn in Sweet New BTS Pics From ‘Renaissance’ Tour Movie Premiere

Image Credit: Richard Young/Shutterstock

Beyoncé couldn’t care less what trolls think about her Renaissance red carpet premiere look. In new photos she shared to Instagram on Thursday, she was clearly too in love with her husband, JAY-Z, to notice the controversy. In seventh photo of a carousel you can SEE HERE, Queen Bey wore her eye-catching silver dress and platinum hair as she sat in the front row of the theater, gazing lovingly at her hubby. The duo shared buckets of popcorn, as well. She threw a black stole over her shoulders and her black and silver snacks were clearly branded for the big premiere. JAY-Z wore a white jacket and a pair of black pants, accessorizing with lapel jewelry, as he smiled at Bey.

In the eighth slide, the mom of three and her husband threw up peace signs and smiled happily as they held hands in what appeared to be a hotel hallway. The “Break My Soul” singer looked thrilled for the star-studded event, and to be on a date night with Mr. Carter.

Beyoncé has 318 million followers on the platform, many of whom rushed to the comments thread to react to the post. “Why did I immediately think Daenerys Targaryen with the hair!!! I mean Beyonce Giselle of House Knowles-Carter, First of her name, Queen of the Music, Queen of Houston, Breaker of records and Mutha of the BeyHive!” quipped a fan. “It’s time Mutha! Congrats congrats congrats!” gushed a second, while a third remarked, “Can’t wait to see the movie in a couple of hours!”

There were plenty of detractors in the comments section, as well — something Beyoncé seemed blissfully unaware of in her happy pics. Somebody who DID notice was her mom, Tina Knowles, who recently slammed the negative comments accusing her “lightening” her skin.

“Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid ignorant self, hating racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white,” Tina wrote in part, in an impassioned post. “She does a film, called the renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she’s trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?” Tina continued. “How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy.”