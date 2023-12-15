Beyonce’s Favorite Lip Balm for Chapped Lips is Perfect for Winter

Image Credit: Richard Young/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Chapped and cracked lips are a struggle we all deal with and Beyoncé shared her go-to lip balm to prevent it. The Smith’s Rosebud Salve Tin is the perfect item to throw into your bag so you can apply it whenever your lips are feeling dry. It’s affordable, effective and so moisturizing. The lip balm has been around since 1892 and it has stood the test of time in its use. It’s currently on sale for 24% off and you can get 4 tins for less than $25!

Shop the Smith’s Rosebud Salve Tin for $24.90 on Amazon today!

Chapped lips aren’t the only purpose of this product — it’s so multi-purposeful. You can use it on any dry area, including eyelids, elbows, face, and more, as well as prep your eyes for eyeshadow. Beyonce shared a unique way she uses it as well. “I love the Rosebud Salveto in the blue can,” Beyonce told Allure. “I wear it with my lipstick. I did this trick last summer, when I was on vacation: I used it to prime my lashes before curling. It was like a natural mascara. It made the lashes hold the curl and look shiny. I use it for everything!”

Amazon customers have also shared their positive experiences with the lip balm. “I spent a long time looking around for lip balm that both smelled great and actually worked. I have very dry lips so my standards for lip balm are very high,” one Amazon reviewer said. Another shared, “I’ve used Smith’s for years and it’s the most amazing product! I generally use it on my lips but I also use it on a cut or burn and any very dry areas of my skin. It’s wonderful as clear gloss over lipstick too. I have the little tins in almost every room of the house and one in my bag.”