Beyonce Unveils Surprise Song ‘My House’ Ahead of Her ‘Renaissance’ Concert Film

Image Credit: Picturegroup/Shutterstock

The BeyHive is celebrating, but not only because Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé premiered. Beyoncé unveiled a surprise song titled “My House” alongside the release date of her concert movie, and the 42-year-old singer, as always, did not disappoint. The dance track highlights Bey’s rap and singing skills.

Over the past week, Beyoncé’s new film premiered in both London and Los Angeles. On November 30, she and several family members, including husband Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy Carter came out to support the “Crazy in Love” artist at the London screening. Even multiple celebrity friends such as Taylor Swift and Blake Lively attended the big event. That evening, Bey wore a unique black deep V-neck slit dress with a train.

Last week, the Grammy Award winner attended the L.A. event, where she rocked a metallic, silver gown with a platinum blonde hair style. She paired the shiny look with matching gloves.

BEYONCÉ’S NEW SONG MY HOUSE IS OUT NOW OMFG GET UP FOR RAYONCÉ😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Qbx3fcQfih — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) December 1, 2023

Although it was a night to remember, Bey faced criticism from several online haters, who alleged that she was “whitening” her skin tone. However, mom Tina Knowles shut down the unnecessary commentary by taking to Instagram. After acknowledging that her daughter might be “pissed” at her for publicly addressing the matter, Tina, 69, didn’t hold back in noting how “fed up” she was at the online bullying.

“Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid ignorant, self-hating, racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white,” Tina began in her caption. “She does a film, called the renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire, and you bozos decide that she’s trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?”

Tina also pointed out that the “hate and jealousy” of the Destiny’s Child alum perpetuated this “stupid narrative” that she was trying to look white instead of Black.

“What’s really most disappointing is that the some Black people — yes you, bozos — that’s on social media lying and faking and acting like you’re so ignorant that you don’t understand that black women have worn platinum hair since the Etta James days,” Tina continued. “I just went and looked at all the beautiful talented black celebrities who have worn platinum hair, and it has been just about everyone of them at one time or another. Are they all trying to be white? I am sick and tired of people attacking her.”

Despite the cruel criticism she received, Bey didn’t pay any mind to the vitriol.