Andre Braugher’s Cause of Death Revealed After Tragic Passing at 61

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Andre Braugher’s cause of death has been revealed two days after his passing at 61 on Monday, December 11. A representative for the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star said that the actor died from lung cancer in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, December 14. His publicist said that he’d been diagnosed with lung cancer a few months before he died The New York Times.

Prior to the cause of death being revealed, the actor’s longtime publicist noted that he’d suffered a “brief illness.” Andre is survived by his wife Ami Brabson, and his three sons, Michael, Isaiah, and John. His publicist said that in lieu of flowers, his family has asked fans to make donations to the Classical Theatre of Harlem, where the Emmy-winner was a board member, according to Deadline.

After Andre’s death, memorials from fans and his former co-stars poured in across social media. Terry Crews, who played Terry Jeffords on Brooklyn Nine-Nine shared a tribute to him on Instagram. “I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much,” he wrote. “Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine leading lady Melissa Fumero also posted a lengthy tribute to him along with a few photos of them from the show. “I will remember all the advice you gave me. I will remember all the times we laughed because your laugh was one of the all time greatest laughs to have ever existed. I will remember the deep love and loyalty you had for your family. I will remember it every time I ask work to make time for me to be with my family. I will remember how you sent me pictures of Fall trees in NJ because you knew how much I missed that time of year back east. I will remember you calling me Melly Fumé. I will remember so much,” she wrote in part.