Andre Braugher Dead: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star Dies at 61

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Andre Braugher has died at the age of 61, according to Deadline. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star reportedly went through a brief illness before his passing. No cause of death has been publicly announced yet.

Andre is survived by his wife, Ami Brabson, and his three sons, Michael, Isaiah and John, and he also leaves a lasting legacy behind. The talented actor was the winner of two Emmy Awards and was nominated for many more prestigious awards. In addition to Brooklyn Nine-Nine, he was known for other successful films and television series, including Homicide: Life on the Street, Men of a Certain Age, and his first film, the Ed Zwick-directed Glory, which also starred Matthew Broderick and Denzel Washington.

Shortly before his death, Andre was tapped in February to play the male lead on Netflix’s Shonda Rhimes drama The Residence, which was also stars Uzo Aduba. The series is a White House murder-mystery and it started production before being forced to shut down due to Hollywood’s strikes. He had already completed filming a lot of his scenes on the series, which was scheduled to resume filming in January, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It’s unknown how The Residence will proceed after Andre’s death.

Andre’s first Emmy Award was for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for Homicide in 1998. He went on to win his second for his work on the 2006 miniseries Thief. Other awards he won include a Critics’ Choice Television Award and a Satellite Award.

Shortly after Andre’s passing made headlines, his fans took to social media to share their heartbreak in touching messages. “I am so heartbroken, andre braugher you will always be so loved thank you for bringing captain holt to our screens,” one fan wrote, while another wrote, “andre braugher thank you so f*cking much for the unfathomable amount of joy you brought to myself & the rest of the world. raymond holt will forever be one of my favourite tv characters and he will always hold a place in my heart because of you.”