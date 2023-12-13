‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Cast Reacts to Andre Braugher’s Heartbreaking Death: Terry Crews & More

Image Credit: Fremulon/Dr Goor Prods/3 Arts/Universal Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Andre Braugher was remembered by the Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast after he died at the age of 61 on December 11. The beloved actor starred in the police comedy series as Captain Raymond Holt alongside the likes of Terry Crews and Marc Evan Jackson, who both shared tributes to Andre on social media after learning of his death. All of Andre’s former co-stars had the kindest things to say about the late actor in their heartfelt messages.

Keep reading to see tributes to Andre from his Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast members.

Terry Crews

Terry Crews, who played Terry Jeffords on the show, posted a tribute to Andre on Instagram. “Can’t believe you’re gone so soon,” Terry began his emotional message to his late co-star. “I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much.”

“I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you,” Terry continued. “Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man.”

Marc Evan Jackson

Marc Evan Jackson worked closely with Andre on the show, playing his on-screen husband, Kevin Cozner. Marc posted a sweet photo of the pair hugging on the set of the show, with the caption, “O Captain. My Captain.”

Marc also remembered Andre in a statement to PEOPLE. “Andre elevated every moment he came anywhere near, and it was an honor to have known and worked with him,” Marc said. “My deepest condolences to his family, and all those who like all of us, loved him very much.”

Chelsea Peretti

Chelsea Peretti, who played Gina Linetti on the show, shared a touching tribute to Andre on Instagram. “Love you ❤️ Will miss your dulcet tones,” she wrote. “Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat. You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep. I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick. Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won’t 💔.”

Joe Lo Truglio

Joe Lo Truglio, who portrayed Charles Boyle on the sitcom, posted an Instagram with a lengthy message about his late co-star, which mentioned Andre’s wife, Ami Brabson, and his three sons.

“So many wonderful stories will be told about Andre but for now, all my love goes to his wife Ami and his three boys, who he loved very much and flew back every weekend from the show to be with,” Joe wrote. “We all know how powerful an actor he was, but even more, Andre knew exactly well his most important role and was deeply proud of it. He spoke often about his sons, and knew how lucky he was to have Ami. I’m grateful to them for allowing us to share eight years with him. He was committed and passionate about the things he loved. And that voice. It laid anchor to the roughest of dialogue.

“What you probably don’t know is that Andre could sing too, and did often at lunch, belting bassy vocals from his dressing room to whatever new music he found,” Joe added. “At first, it was odd because well…*it was Andre Braugher crooning at full volume from behind closed doors*…but then very quickly it made all the sense in the world because the man was so full of song and that’s why the world took notice. I miss him so much already. What an honor to work with a man who knew what it was really all about. I feel blessed and thankful. Miss you Capt Holt. Love, Porkchop.”

Melissa Fumero

Melissa Fumero, who played Amy Santiago, honored Andre by sharing a photo of his character’s empty desk on the B99 set on her Instagram Story.

Joel McKinnon Miller

Joel McKinnon Miller, who played Detective Norm Scully, shared a photo of Andre on the set of the show. “An actor prepares… Sending love to Andre’s family and friends and all of us who had the honor of working with him,” Joel wrote.

Niecy-Nash Betts

Niecy-Nash Betts, who guest-starred on one episode of the show as Andre’s on-screen sister, joined in on honoring the late actor on Instagram. “RIP @andrebraugher 🥺 we so much fun on set of @brooklyn99 when I played his sister,” Niecy wrote. “Just a real cool guy….. my deepest condolences to his friends & family 🙏🏾.”