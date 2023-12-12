Taylor Swift Sweetly Took Photos of Travis Kelce’s Gameday Haircut

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock / David Fisher/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift is a supportive girlfriend! The 33-year-old made sure to snap some photos of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, 34, over the weekend amid the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Later, on December 11, Travis’ barber Patrick Regan took to his Instagram to share the photo of Travis getting his haircut and thanked the Grammy winner for capturing the moment.

In Taylor’s photo, the 34-year-old treated himself to some pampering from the comfort of home. “Thanks @taylorswift for the Pics of the Gameday Freshy for @killatrav I had an Amazing Time at Yesterdays Game,” Patrick gushed in the caption of the post. Soon after the professional barber shared the post with his nearly 140K followers, many Swifties took to the comments to react and swoon over the photos.

“I would like to personally thank you for your service,” one fan joked, while another added, “How does it feel to break the internet Patty.” Meanwhile, a separate Swiftie noted that they knew Taylor was behind the camera due to her famous vintage-like filter. “¡[sic] recognise [sic] this f***a** filter from anywhere, my beloved’s camera,” they penned, while another chimed in with, “Thank you for giving us Swifties what we want.”

On the very last slide of the carousel, Patrick added a special PDA photo of Taylor and Travis and sent fans into a frenzy. The kissing snapshot generated more buzz online and went viral. “That last photo didn’t just break the internet it broke ME,” one fan penned in the comments, while another added, “BUD JUST CASUALLY THREW IN THE LAST PHOTO.” For what appeared to be a holiday party outing, Taylor rocked a leather mini skirt and black long sleeve top, meanwhile, Travis kept it cozy in a plaid button-up jacket and beanie.

Earlier, on December 10, Taylor seemed to console Travis after his team lost against the New York team. While her man appeared to have a solemn look, the “Lover” songstress held his hands as they exited the stadium together (see photo here). Elsewhere, a fan account shared a photo of Travis and his leading lady passionately kissing on the lips while at the above mentioned party. The duo first sparked romance rumors in September and confirmed later that month.

Most recently, Taylor told TIME that her appearance at his game in September was, in fact, not their first date. “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Taylor said, in reference to the episode where he revealed that he tried to give her his number on a friendship bracelet. “We started hanging out right after that,” she continued. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”