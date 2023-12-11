Amanda Bynes Resurfaces on TikTok with Blue Eyebrows and Mullet

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Eight months after Amanda Bynes, 37, was released from a mental health facility, the former child actress returned to the spotlight with a platinum blonde makeover. The What a Girl Wants star took to TikTok on December 11 and shared a new video of her icy-blonde mullet and dark-blue eyebrows. In the clip, Amanda rocked a black t-shirt and kept her glam simple with what appeared to be plain foundation and a glossy pink lip.

The starlet’s heart-shaped face tattoo was also on full display. Amanda shared the clip to explain how she appears in different lighting and even slammed paparazzi photos for making her look “terrible” due to the lighting. “I usually don’t look good in paparazzi pictures and that’s because paparazzi pictures are taken outside,” Amanda explained. “The sunlight is usually really harsh and bright on my skin.”

Additionally, the veteran actress noted that she doesn’t “look old” but that the lighting outdoors can cause her appearance to look different than it does in other lighting. “Even though I’m only 37 and I don’t even look old… the harsh lighting can create shadows on my face like it cast shadows in different areas and I look terrible,” she continued. Amanda then stepped into various lighting areas in her home to show fans how “terrible” she can “look in a certain light.”

She concluded the video by noting that her “secret” to looking “good” is by finding the “best light” around her. After Amanda shared the post with her nearly 94K followers, some took to the comments to react to her latest look. “You slay no matter the lighting,” one admirer gushed, while another added, “No need to explain. You are beautiful inside and out.” Even internet personality Bunnie XO took to the comments to compliment Amanda. “You’re gorgeous no matter what babe,” she penned, along with a white heart emoji.

Amanda shared a separate video revealing that she previously had Blepharoplasty surgery on her eyelids. “I was never open about this before, but I actually had Blepharoplasty surgery on the skin folds in the corner of my eyes,” she shared. The blonde beauty added that it was “one of the best” things she has done for her “self confidence” and it allowed her to feel “a lot better” about herself.

The Easy A star made her debut back into the spotlight by launching a new podcast via Spotify on December 9. Her official show is called Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast and features a nearly half-hour-long first episode. Amanda took to TikTok once more on December 10 to thank her fans for tuning into the first episode. “We are filming the next episode in two weeks I hope you all tune into that episode as well,” she said in the clip.