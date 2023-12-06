Kelly Ripa Says Daughter Lola Warns Her Not to Get Pregnant by Mark Consuelos During Vacations

Image Credit: Janet Mayer/Shutterstock

Kelly Ripa‘s daughter, Lola Consuelos, 22, makes sure to give her mom some stern advice before she goes on getaways with Mark Consuelos, 52! During the December 5 episode of Kelly’s podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera, the mother-of-three hilariously told actress Hilarie Burton the warning that Lola gives her before each trip. “You got to be careful with those away trips,” the LIVE co-host joked. “That’s how babies are made.”

The 53-year-old reportedly conceived her son, Joaquin, 20, while on vacation with Mark in the early 2000s, per Page Six. With that, Lola encourages her mother not to repeat the past ahead of each vacation. “Every time I go away now, my daughter is like, ‘Don’t get pregnant!’” Kelly shared. “Which is very funny because my daughter is so provocative.” The blonde beauty reassured listeners that she tells her daughter not to “worry about it,” however, she does clap back at Lola. “I’m like, ‘Don’t you get pregnant, how about that?'” Kelly quipped.

This is not the first time that Kelly discusses her romantic life with Mark on the podcast, as she previously revealed that Lola once walked in on her parents in the bedroom. “All I know is, at a certain point, I made eye contact with my 8-year-old daughter who is standing at the foot of the bed,” Kelly recalled during an episode this summer. She went on to call it “the ultimate horrible birthday present,” as it occurred on her special day.



Years later, in 2019, the incident repeated itself when Lola walked in on her parents amid their intimate moment on her 18th birthday. “So she opens the door … and we’re like ‘Ah, close the door, knock, what are you doing?” Mark recalled at the time. Kelly chimed in to add that they “ruined” Lola’s birthday that year. “She shuts the door and you hear, ‘You just ruined my birthday and my life and I used to see in color and now everything is gray,’” she joked. Lola then told her parents that they were “disgusting” and “had no chill.”

Aside from the podcast, Kelly recently took to Instagram on September 25 to celebrate her daughter. “It’s #NationalDaughtersDay and today we celebrate @TheYoungestyung Love you Lola!!!” the Hope and Faith alum captioned the carousel of photos. Kelly and her mini-me also posed for a selfie alongside their dog on August 26. “Enjoying #NationalDogDay with Lola and Lena in the dog days of summer,” she penned in the caption at the time. Kelly and her husband also share a son, Michael, 26.