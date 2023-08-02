Kelly Ripa Recalls Daughter Lola Walking In On Her & Mark Consuelos Having Sex When She Was 8

Kelly Ripa, 52, revealed her daughter Lola Consuelos, 22, had the unfortunate experience of accidentally walking in on her parents having sex twice, in a new episode of her podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera. The talk show host said the separate incidents ironically took place on her middle child’s 8th birthday and 16th birthday, leaving her with the “ultimate horrible birthday present,” and she even unintentionally “made eye contact” with her during at least one of the awkward moments. The first walk-in happened during a trip to Italy, where Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos, who are also the parents of sons Michael Consuelos, 26, and Joaquin Consuelos, 20, “had a lot of alone time.”

“I encouraged him to lock … [the] door, and he tells me he did,” Kelly said, when recalling the memorable moment on her podcast. “All I know is, at a certain point, I made eye contact with my 8-year-old daughter who is standing at the foot of the bed.”

As she stood in her parents’ hotel room, Lola went on to tell her mom she was “thirsty,” and Mark, who is now 52, “vanished” quickly. “I don’t know where he went. … [He could have been] hanging from the ceiling,” the former All My Children star joked. Kelly proceeded to tell Lola about “Mommy and Daddy [liking] to have special grown-up time” until the young one’s eyes were “glazed over” and she could be “tucked into” bed.

“The same thing happened eight years later on her 16th birthday,” Kelly continued. “Same exact thing. She threw the door open.”

Kelly first talked about Lola’s second walk-in on a 2019 episode of her talk show, Live With Kelly and Ryan. The doting mother elaborated on how Lola, who is now a New York University graduate who was “out of town” during her last two birthdays, reacted the second time around. ‘Oh, my God, life is over. I used to see in color, and now everything is gray. How could you do this to me? What is wrong with you people?’” the then teen hilariously muttered outside of Kelly and Mark’s home bedroom.

Although Mark was a guest co-host on the particular episode that mentioned Lola’s second unfortunate experience, Ryan Seacrest was the regular co-host of the popular morning series at the time. After Ryan departed the show earlier this year, Mark took over his spot, leading the show’s title to be changed to Live With Kelly and Mark.

At the end of her shocking yet amusing stories about Lola walking in on her and Mark’s intimate moments twice, Kelly admitted the “moral of the story” is that her daughter “never learned to knock. “Hopefully, by the time she turns 24, we’ll be done having sex,” she joked.