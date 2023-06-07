Mark Consuelos Reveals Whether He’s Hornier Than Kelly Ripa & Dishes On His ‘Dirty Talk’ In The Bedroom

Mark Consuelos didn’t hold back while opening up about his and Kelly Ripa’s sex-life while on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, June 6. The actor, 52, gave quick responses about whether he was the “hornier” one in the relationship and also revealed his secret to dirty talk during a “Pillow Talk” segment from the interview with Andy Cohen.

While appearing alongside Rebecca Romjin, Andy had both the actors participate in a round of “1, 2, Agree, or Disagree.” The Bravo host asked the pair to weigh in about which partner had a stronger sexual appetite. “My partner is the hornier one in my relationship,” he said. Mark held up a sign that said “Disagree,” indicating that he was the “hornier” one between him and Kelly.

In another segment, Andy suggested that Mark may be tired from getting up early to appear on Live With Kelly And Mark, and he broke out some pillows to ask him a few more questions, including about his cuddling habits, first kiss, and losing his virginity. When asked if he was a fan of dirty talk, Mark admitted, “Only in Spanish.”

Mark and Kelly have been married since 1996, and they have three children: Michael, 26, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 20. After over 20 years of marriage, Mark became the co-host with his wife for Live after Ryan Seacrest stepped down from the show. Since hosting the show together, the pair revealed that they tease their kids by acting like they’re making out during a May 25 episode. “We make them think we’re frenching, because it disgusts them,” Kelly joked.

Even though the Riverdale star might be the “hornier” one in the relationship, the pair haven’t shied away from showing their love for one another, including their physical attraction, since Mark started co-hosting with Kelly. Back In April, Kelly encouraged her husband to pose nude while discussing stars over 50 who have done so. “As somebody who has seen you naked many times, I highly encourage it,” she admitted. “It’s a real treat!”