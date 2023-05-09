Kelly Ripa Hilariously Loses It Over Husband Mark Consuelos’ Blurred Crotch On ‘Live’: ‘Are You Crying?’

There might be nothing funnier than unnecessary pixelization to LIVE With Kelly and Mark co-host Kelly Ripa, 52. While watching a playback clip of her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, 52, getting physical therapy during Tuesday’s show, the blonde beauty began crying from laughing so hard. “Are you crying?”, the Hollywood heartthrob asked Kelly when they cut back to them in the studio. While she chuckled with laughter, his wife assured him she was crying tears of laughter. “No, I’m laughing because [of] the pixelation of your crotch,” she quipped, as she wiped away her tears with a tissue.

Amid joining in on the laughter with Kelly, the father-of-three explained that the network didn’t technically need to blur out his crotch. “They didn’t need to pixelate it but I see how everybody gets a little uproar if it’s tight shirts, so I figured I might, just to play it safe,” he shared amid the live show. To make the situation more comical, the Live Wire author noted how the doctor in the clip brought his family in to take a photo with Mark while he was still in his underwear. “I love the fact that the doctor brought his whole family in,” she said.

Mark went on to explain how he got injured on the soccer field in the first place. “What happened is I’m so old I haven’t kicked a soccer ball in so long… when I kicked it I felt something pull slash tear,” he shared. Amid getting a soccer stadium tour in Italy, the tour guides couldn’t help but offer the 52-year-old a trip to the doctor to attempt to ease his pain. He concluded the segment by saying that the team in Italy was “so sweet” and he had a “great time.”

Tuesday’s episode was a special one as not only did Bravo personality Andy Cohen, 54, stop by, but Kelly and Mark’s daughter, Lola Consuelos, 21, also made a cameo. The 21-year-old beauty revealed that she got the opportunity to dress her mom and hilariously called it the “best day” of her life (watch here). Although Lola said she “loves” her mom’s style, she noted she wanted Kelly to “step out of her comfort zone.” When she put an ensemble together for her mom, the longtime talk show host called it “youthful,” but was willing to “give it a go.” The final number featured a multi-patterned hot pink skirt, a white tank top, and a black leather jacket. Lola styled the ensemble with gold hoop earrings, a floral statement necklace, and blue suede boots.

Last week, the show got steamy when Kelly urged Mark to pose nude on social media. The couple was chatting about A-listers who opted to bare it all and it got Mark’s wife thinking that he should give it a try. “Baring it all has no age limit… do you agree?”, he asked before adding, “I like it I’m for it!” Kelly asked, “What about you? Would you pose nude? You’re over 50.” Although her hubby said he would not opt to pose nude online, his partner of 27 years said she would love to see it. “As somebody who has seen you naked many times, I highly encourage it,” she gushed, with a wink. “It’s a real treat!”