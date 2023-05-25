Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos ‘Disgust’ Their Kids By Pretending To French Kiss: We Love To ‘Fake’ It

Fake chemistry? Live With Kelly and Mark host Kelly Ripa, 52, just admitted that she and her husband and co-host Mark Consuelos, also 52, love to prank their kids with faux French kisses. “We make them think we’re frenching, because it disgusts them,” she hilariously revealed during the Thursday, May 25 episode. Though Kelly also admitted that they don’t actually slip each other the tongue, her hunky husband said they do “fake” it for a big reaction from Lola, 21, Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 20. “The Europeans — we’re both from that descent,” Mark joked. “There’s the French kiss – one of my favorites. One of our kids’ favorites when we’re doing it. They love that.”

In a 2021 interview, Kelly shared that her marriage to Mark is progressive in some ways, and “traditional” in others. “What’s funny is I think of us as such a progressive as a couple,” she said during an appearance on the Double Date podcast. “I always think of us as politically progressive…we’re progressive people. And yet, when it comes to our own family and our marriage and our roles, I think of us as very traditional and almost old-fashioned in our roles.”

Old fashioned…maybe. But not without a little good old-fashioned heat. Kelly hilariously encouraged her heartthrob hubby to pose nude in a recent episode of the show. Kelly lost it with glee when Mark’s crotch was blurred in a recent episode, as well.

And in April of 2020, the duo shared that they haven’t lost their passion for one another, even a quarter century after they married. “We learned each other well,” she said during an interview on Radio Andy’s Quarantined with Bruce. “And with that comes a certain level of comfort, and confidence, and experimentation. We have fun. We enjoy it.”

“You check off all the boxes for me,” Mark added. Host Bruce Bozzi noted that the couple seems to have no trouble keeping things “hot.” “From my perspective, you guys keep it hot for each other,” he said. “Some people get lazy… you’re in great form, great shape. You know, all that stuff. You keep it white hot.”