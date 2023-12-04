Simone Biles Passionately Kisses Husband Jonathan Owens in the Snow: ‘Packer Wonderland’

Image Credit: Darren Lee/CSM/Shutterstock

Simone Biles is her husband Jonathan Owens‘ biggest cheerleader! Before the Green Bay Packers safety, 28, played against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 3, Simone, 26, shared a sweet photo of the couple kissing in the snow. The famous gymnast gave the NFL star a giant kiss on the lips as she wrapped her arms and legs around him. Jonathan grabbed his wife’s butt as they enjoyed their PDA moment in front of the camera. “packer wonderland,” Simone captioned her post.

Later that night, Simone cheered on her husband at the Packers’ Lambeau Field, where she was seen giving Jonathan a kiss before kickoff. The couple’s good luck kiss worked since the Packers beat the Chiefs 27-19. Taylor Swift was also at the game cheering on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Simone and Jonathan have been enjoying married life since they tied the knot twice this year. The couple got legally married in Houston at an intimate courthouse wedding on April 22. “I do 🤍 officially owen,” Simone wrote on Instagram. Two weeks later, they exchanged vows again in front of friends and family in Mexico at a luxury resort. Simone wore a long white wedding gown by designer Galia Lahav for the latter ceremony, while Jonathan wore a beige Adam Ross Leibold suit.

While Simone and Jonathan are happily in love, Simone has opened up about how they have some challenges with having to travel all the time for each of their sports careers. “Right after Cabo he went to Green Bay and signed, and two days later, he was up there, so it’s been different,” she said during an interview on Today. “At least we’re both busy and focusing on our respective sports. It’s been nice.” Simone also said that she and Jonathan “cherish the moments that we get together” amidst their busy schedules.

In September, Simone made headlines for reuniting with Jonathan after winning her eighth national title at the championships in San Jose, California. The victory came 10 years after she won her first national title and two years after she took a break from gymnastics. Simone happily shared a close-up photo of her and her spouse’s hands as they wore their wedding rings on their ring fingers. “back together again🤞🏾,” she wrote alongside the snapshot.