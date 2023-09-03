Simone Biles Reunites With Husband Jonathan Owens After Gymnastics Return

The athlete and her new husband posed while wearing their eye-catching wedding rings as they enjoyed being 'back together again.'

September 3, 2023 4:13PM EDT
Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles, 26, shared a memorable moment she had with her husband Jonathan Owens, 28, when they reunited after her return to professional gymnastics this week. The impressive athlete, who won her eighth national title at the championships in San Jose, California, took to Instagram to post a close-up photo of their hands as they wore their wedding rings on their ring fingers.

“back together again🤞🏾,” Simone wrote in the caption for the post, which received a lot of likes and responses.  “Cutest couple on the internet,” one follower wrote, while another called the photo “so sweet.” Jonathan, himself, also responded to the snapshot with, “Back at home” and two red heart emojis.

Simone’s latest photo comes after she made headlines for making history with her eight national championship win in San Jose, CA on Aug. 27. The victory came 10 years after she won her first national title and two years after she took a break from gymnastics. She gushed over how great it felt to win again, in an interview. “I think it feels really special,” She told NBC after her win. “I’ve been doing it for so long, I feel like I don’t think about numbers, I think about my performance. And I think, overall, I hit 8 for 8 [routines]. It’s 8. I guess it’s a lucky number this year.”

Before the national championships win, Simone won the 2023 U.S. Classic in Hoffman Estates, IL in early Aug. She came out on top after coming in first place in three of her four events (she came in third on uneven bars). The win, which she said “felt really good,” lead her to the nationals, and it’s still unclear if she’ll be aiming to compete in the 2024 Olympics.

Simone’s comeback success in elite gymnastics follows her epic wedding with Jonathan. The lovebirds got hitched in a courthouse wedding in Apr. before having a destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in May. They first met on the Raya dating app in 2020 and got engaged in 2022.

