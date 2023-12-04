Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Says He Doesn’t ‘Miss Her’: ‘I’ve Made My Peace’

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Lisa Marie Presley‘s half-brother, Navarone Garibaldi, 36, admitted he doesn’t “miss” her after her shocking death at the age of 54 in January, The Mirror reported. The son of Priscilla Presley and Marco Garibaldi apparently held a livestream on his Instagram account and admitted he and the daughter of the late Elvis Presley didn’t get along when she was alive.

“Well, you’re entitled to your opinion. I’m sure she was good to some. I have made peace. I’m not gonna to lie and say I miss her, but I’ll say it’s strange,” he reportedly said during the stream.

His latest comments come after he shared a tribute to Lisa Marie shortly after her death. It included a photo of her with him when he was a toddler and a heartbreaking message that admitted he wished things were “different” between the two of them.

“Big sister… i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” he began in the post. “I know the past couple years weren’t easy for you, and I wish things had been different between us. regardless, you are my sister and I’m sending love and prayers for your journey home. I still can’t believe this, I’m lost for words. Love you sis. Beijos.” He ended the caption with a broken heart emoji.

Six months after Lisa Marie’s passing, her cause of death was confirmed to be a small bowel obstruction. The Los Angeles County Coroner report labeled the exact condition as sequelae of small bowel obstruction, which means there were complications from the obstruction, according to TMZ. The outlet also reported that she had been taking weight loss medication and had allegedly undergone plastic surgery shortly before her death.

After Lisa Marie’s death, her mom Priscilla and daughter Riley Keough, 34, who is her oldest surviving child, reportedly had differences over her estate and ended up settling in court. Riley will give her grandmother a lump-sum payment of $1 million and another $400,000 to cover her legal fees, according to PEOPLE. In addition to Riley, Lisa Marie leaves behind 15-year-old twin daughters Harper and Finley Lockwood. Her only son, Benjamin Keough, sadly died by suicide at the age of 27 in 2020.