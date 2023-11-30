Penelope Disick Complains That Kourtney Kardashian Is ‘So Braggy’ About Her Baby Bump

Image Credit: Hulu

After getting pregnant unexpectedly, Kourtney Kardashian is embracing all things baby. In the November 29 episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney brings along Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian to the first night of Blink-182’s San Diego tour stop. Kourtney, 44, rocks a casual tracksuit and bares her bump on the tour bus.

Both Kris, 68, and Khloé, 39, note that Kourtney’s “stomach’s out.” Travis Barker joins them all on the tour bus to catch up with everyone. “Mom, please,” Penelope Disick says off-camera. Khloé tells Kourtney, “She [Penelope] doesn’t like that your belly’s out.”

Kourtney asks Penelope if she should “zip” up her tracksuit and cover up her baby bump. “You’re so braggy with your stomach,” Kourtney’s 11-year-old quips.

Khloé points out that her older sister “loves being pregnant.” Travis, 48, asks his stepdaughter if the baby bump showcase is “too much.” Penelope responds, “No, she just shows it every single morning.”

Later in the episode, Kourtney and Travis have their gender reveal party. Their loved ones weigh in about whether or not Kourtney’s having a boy or a girl. As we all know, Kourtney’s expecting a boy. At the shower, Travis tells Kris that they’re naming their baby boy Rocky.

“This has been such an incredible year filled with so many blessings,” Kourtney says in the episode. “I’ve been married for a year. We’ve been blessed with this miracle.”

Kourtney and Travis welcomed their son in November 2023. This is the couple’s first child together. They each have three kids from previous relationships.

In a previous episode, Kourtney revealed that she and Travis were not “trying” to conceive when she got pregnant. “We stopped doing IVF probably two months before our wedding and so it took a year for all those hormones and chemicals to get out of my system,” she said. “We were not trying whatsoever. I wasn’t even checking my ovulation anymore. We decided to put it in God’s hands and thought it was just not happening. We were accepting of it and then… God’s plan.” Episodes of The Kardashians season 4 are available on Hulu.