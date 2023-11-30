Kris Jenner Upset Over Kourtney Kardashian’s Public Pregnancy Reveal: ‘She Forgot She Had a Family’

Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian join Kourtney Kardashian on Travis Barker’s tour bus as they head down to San Diego for Blink-182’s concert. In the November 29 episode of The Kardashians, a producer asks Kris and Khloé if they enjoyed Kourtney’s pregnancy reveal with the “Travis, I’m Pregnant” sign.

“She found out on the news, my mom. She wasn’t very happy. Rightfully so,” Khloé says. Kris admits that she woke up and saw Kourtney holding the sign on TV. She thought she was being punked.

“I knew she was pregnant, but I just didn’t know she was going to announce it,” Kris says. Khloé notes that she told Kourtney that “mom’s feelings are really hurt” over the pregnancy reveal, and Kourtney “forgot” to tell them she was doing it.

“She forgot she had a family. That’s what pregnancy brain does. It’s wild how that happens,” Kris says.

Kourtney says she wasn’t trying to intentionally leave them out. “I just truly didn’t think to invite them to the LA concert and didn’t think they would care to come,” Kourtney explains. “I did tell Khloé about it, and she asked me to change it to San Diego.”

The Lemme founder continues, “It’s not about you. It just truly was our way to tell the world, and it was about me and Travis. Not about anything else.”

Travis soon joins the family on board the tour bus and cuddles up to Kourtney, who is showing off her bare baby bump in a tracksuit. “Mom, please,” Kourtney’s daughter Penelope Disick says. Khloé tells Kourtney that Penelope “doesn’t like that your belly’s out.”

The 11-year-old tells her mom that she’s “so braggy with your stomach.” Travis asks Penelope if the bare baby bump is too much for her. “No, she just shows it every single morning,” Penelope replies.

While Kris and Khloé didn’t get the invite to Kourtney’s pregnancy reveal to the world, the whole family assembles for Kourtney and Travis’ gender reveal party. They all celebrate when Kourtney and Travis find out they’re having a boy. Their baby boy, Rocky, arrived on November 1, 2023. All episodes of The Kardashians are available on Hulu.