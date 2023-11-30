Kathy Hilton Reveals if She’s Spoken to Lisa Rinna Since ‘RHOBH’ Drama

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Kathy Hilton revealed that she and Lisa Rinna have made up since all the drama occurred on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The reality star, 64, admitted that she’s spoken to Lisa, 60, while taking a fan question on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, November 29. The fan asked if Kathy had spoken to her RHOBH co-star since all the drama went down, and she revealed that they had.

After the fan asked, Kathy revealed that she reached out to Lisa after receiving a lovely gift from her. “I received the most beautiful, giant flower bouquet, and a beautiful card, and I called her to thank her, and we talked for about 20 minutes,” she said.

Her response prompted Andy Cohen to ask if there was “peace there,” and Kathy said, “Absolutely.” She also spoke about how she feels its important to stick together. “She’s doing well, and I’m very happy for her, and we always had such a good time,” she said. “I think especially now with everything that we’re all going through in this world: c’mon. We’ve got to be together.”

Kathy and Lisa’s feud began during a drama-packed trip to Aspen during season 12. The feud began after Kathy allegedly had an offscreen meltdown, and Lisa shared details, claiming that she had spoken out about her co-stars in a negative light. “I am really trying. But I feel I have seen the devil, and her name is Kathy Hilton,” Lisa said during a confessional.

At the reunion, the two reality stars continued to spar with one another, and it led to Kathy calling Lisa a “bully,” as they continued their feud. “You fight with everybody,” Kathy said. “You are the biggest bully in Hollywood, and everyone knows it.”

Fortunately, it sounds like the two ladies have made up. Shortly after the feud, they both also made their exits from the show. Kathy announced that she wouldn’t be back for season 13 in June. Lisa revealed that she was departing back in January.