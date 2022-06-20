Lisa Rinna Claims Kathy Hilton Told Her Kim Richards ‘Made Up’ Harry Hamlin Rumors

Lisa Rinna is attempting to clear up long-standing rumors Kim Richards started about her husband, Harry Hamlin, during a 'RHOBH' cast trip to Amsterdam in 2015.

By:
June 20, 2022 10:17PM EDT
View gallery
Kathy Hilton STARS ARRIVING AT 'THE LATE SHOW WITH DAVID LETTERMAN', NEW YORK, AMERICA - 14 JUN 2004
Rick Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Nicky Hilton and Paris Hilton Young Musician's Foundation 7th Annual Celebrity Mother/Daughter Fashion Luncheon Benefit March 24, 1988: Los Angeles, CA. Rick Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Nicky Hilton and Paris Hilton Young Musician's Foundation 7th Annual Celebrity Mother/Daughter Fashion Luncheon Benefit Photo®Berliner Studio/BEImages
Kathy Hilton 2004 MERCEDES BENZ POLO CHALLENGE, BRIDGEHAMPTON POLO CLUB, NEW YORK, AMERICA - 31 JUL 2004
Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna claims Kathy Hilton told her that Kim Richards “made up” that there were rumors floating around about her husband of 25 years, Harry Hamlin. The claim was first made during the RHOBH cast’s infamous dinner from hell during Season 5, and fans have always wondered what Kim was talking about, but now, Lisa is trying to put an end to the speculation, once and for all.

(Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

After Kathy commented, “So sweet” on an unrelated Instagram photo of co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff’s dog on June 19, Lisa replied directly to her frenemy and said, “I remember when you first got on the show you called me and said ‘What Kim said about Harry, she made it all up you know that right?’ and I just said I know she did Kathy. I just flashed on that today for some reason”.

Kathy has yet to respond to Lisa’s comment.

Lisa Rinna and husband Harry Hamlin (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

As fans will recall, it was during a 2015 group dinner in Amsterdam that Kim said to Lisa, “Let’s talk about the husband. … Let’s not talk about what you don’t want out.” Kim has never elaborated on what she meant during that dinner, but it angered Lisa so much that she lunged at Kim before smashing her wine glass on the table.

“You never go near my husband! Do you f–king understand that?!” Lisa yelled.

More From Our Partners

ad