Gwyneth Paltrow Holds Hands With Ex Chris Martin’s GF, Dakota Johnson After Calling Her ‘Adorable’

Gwyneth Paltrow proved that she’s good friends with her ex-husband Chris Martin’s longtime girlfriend Dakota Johnson. The Shakespeare in Love star, 51, posted a sweet photo of herself holding hands with Dakota, 34, on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, November 29. The photo came just days after pictures of both actresses at a blended family Thanksgiving were released.

In the photo, Gwyneth sported a gray beanie and a dark olive-green coat with a fur trim, plus loose jeans and sneakers. Dakota rocked a black jacket with a matching baseball cap, letting her long brunette hair down the sides. She also wore jeans and sneakers for the outing.

A few days before she posted the cute photo holding hands with Dakota, Gwyneth was spotted spending Thanksgiving with Dakota and her ex, Chris Martin, 46. They spent the family holiday in the Hamptons, alongside the Coldplay singer’s two kids with Gwyneth: Apple, 19, and Moses, 17. Gwyneth’s husband Brad Falchuk, 52, was also at the blended family gathering.

Back in October, Gwyneth had spoken about her relationship with The Lost Daughter star during a fan Q&A. She revealed that they’re both very close, and the new photo just further proved it. “We’re actually very good friends. I love her so much. She’s an adorable, wonderful person,” she said. This should come as no surprise, because Gwyneth and Dakota have been seen bonding at quite a few events together over the years.

The Goop CEO and Chris had been married from 2003 to 2016. After their split, the “Viva La Vida” singer started dating Dakota in 2017. After the split, Gwyneth started seeing Brad, and the pair got married in 2018. Despite the split, it’s clear that they’re still a very close-knit blended family.

In fact, Gwyneth posted a sweet tribute to her ex-husband when he celebrated his 46th birthday in March. She shared a selfie of them. “Happy birthday to the sweetest father and friend,” she wrote in the caption with a heart emoji. “We love you, cajm.”