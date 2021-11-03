Dakota Johnson Bonds With BF Chris Martin’s Ex Gwyneth Paltrow At Gucci Show – Watch

Awkwardness? What awkwardness? When Dakota Johnson bumped into Chris Martin’s ex, Gwyneth Paltrow, at a Gucci fashion show, the two got along as if they were the best of friends!

There will be times when running into your boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend will be the definition of cringe. There will also be times when it’s no big deal at all, just like it was when Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson met at Tuesday’s (Nov. 2) 2021 Gucci Love Parade fashion show in Hollywood, CA. Gwyneth, 49, wore a stunning red suit, while Dakota, 32, rocked a black mini dress with fishnet stockings. The two greeted each other warmly and chatted a bit before embracing each other for photos. With broad smiles, Chris Martin’s ex and his current girlfriend posed for pictures.

Dakota and Chris, 44, have been an item for the past four years. Chris and Gwyneth famously decided to “consciously uncouple” in 2014 after a decade of marriage. After finalizing the divorce in 2016, the Goop founder and Coldplay frontman have stayed on good terms while co-parenting their two children: daughter Apple, 17, and 15-year-old son Moses. While Chris has found love with the Suspira star, Gwyneth has also successfully moved on past the breakup. She and Brad Falchuk tied the knot in 2018.

Days before Dakota bumped into Gwyneth at the Gucci event, she and Chris were spotted house-hunting in Malibu. Sean Penn, who stars alongside Dakota in the upcoming Daddio, joined the couple and a real estate agent on Oct. 31 while viewing a beachfront mansion. Dakota sported a denim jacket with fur collar and a pair of black leggings – a perfect attire for mid-Autumn in Southern California – while Chris and Sean went shoeless while exploring the nearby sandy beach.

Two weeks before this house-hunting adventure, Chris and Dakota gave fans some rare PDA. First, Chris dedicated a song to her during a Coldplay concert on Oct. 12. “This is about my universe, and she’s here. Yes, sir. Thank you, baby. Alright, go!” he said, right before the band launched into their song, “My Universe.” Chris pointed to Dakota during the performance, causing the actress to tear up with emotion. The following day, the two held hands while attending the London premiere of her movie, The Lost Daughter. Chris kept it semi-casual, wearing a white button-up, wide black-tie, and sneakers with hot-pink laces. Dakota was a little more formal in her choice of evening wear, opting for a glittery blush sheer dress.