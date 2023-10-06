Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her Relationship Status With Ex Chris Martin’s Longtime Girlfriend Dakota Johnson

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock / Shutterstock

Gwyneth Paltrow shared her feelings about Chris Martin’s girlfriend Dakota Johnson in an Instagram Story on Thursday, October 5. While fielding questions from fans, one of them asked, “What is your relationship with Dakota Johnson like?” The Shakespeare in Love star, 51, took a video to answer, sharing that the two get along great.

Gwyneth filmed a very short response to the question, revealing that she and her ex’s current girlfriend are real pals. “We’re actually very good friends. I love her so much. She’s an adorable, wonderful person,” she said with a smile.

Gwyneth and Chris were married from 2003 to 2014, and they share daughter, Apple, 19, and son, Moses, 17. The actress and rockstar announced that they would have a “conscious uncoupling” in March 2014, and their divorce was finalized in 2016. Chris started dating the 50 Shades of Grey star in October 2017. Gwyneth has been married to writer and producer Brad Falchuk since 2018.

Since getting together, the Coldplay frontman and actress have mostly kept their romance out of the public eye. Dakota once explained that Gwyneth and Chris’ “big blended family” was part of the reason that they kept their relationship more private in a 2022 interview with Vanity Fair.

In the years since their split, it’s clear that Gwyneth and Chris have remained very good friends and co-parents. The two have reunited on a few occasions for outings with their kids. When the “Viva La Vida” singer celebrated his 46th birthday in March, his ex penned a beautiful tribute to him. “Happy birthday to the sweetest father and friend,” she wrote with a heart emoji. “We love you, cajm.”

Over the years, Dakota and Gwyneth have showed that they’re pretty close. The two posed together for photos and smiled wide at a Gucci fashion show in Los Angeles in November 2021. She shared more thoughts about their friendship in a 2020 interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional,” she said, after saying that she “loves” Dakota. “But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her.”