Gwyneth Paltrow Spotted Chatting With Ex Chris Martin’s GF Dakota Johnson After Blended Family Celebrated Thanksgiving

Gwyneth Paltrow, 51, happily chatted with her ex Chris Martin‘s girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, 34, as the duo prepared to board a helicopter home after the entire blended family spent Thanksgiving together. In photos you can SEE HERE via the Daily Mail, the Oscar winning actress wore combat boots and a chic navy-blue coat while visiting with the 50 Shades of Grey actress. Dakota rocked a long black trench coat with similar black combat boots, and looked happy ahead of the trip out of the Hamptons.

Also seen out on the tarmac was the Coldplay frontman. Gwyneth’s kids with him, Apple, 19, and Moses, 17, were also seen, looking devastatingly stylish in black winter ensembles. Gwyneth’s current husband, Glee producer Brad Falchuk, 52, was seemingly not pictured. According to DM, the blended family gathered in the Hamptons for a celeb-worthy Thanksgiving holiday.

Brad, who shares children, Isabella, 19, and Brody, 17, with ex Suzanne Bukinik, married Gwyneth in 2018, creating a blended family of four teens — a situation the actress has admitted hasn’t been easy. “It’s hard, and it’s not intuitive, and nobody tells you how to do it. You just stick with it,” she told PEOPLE for an interview published on November 14. “Now it’s one of the things that brings me the most happiness in my life.”

And as she looks ahead to her children moving on in life, Gwyneth says she’s looking to “reframe” it to something positive. “I’m trying to reframe it so that I can at least try to convince myself there’s some kind of a silver lining,” she told the outlet. “Empty nest sounds so sad and lonely.” Gwyneth added, “I believe that life, especially for women, comes in chapters. This is really going to be a new chapter for me.”

Gwyneth and Chris married in December of 2003, and famously parted ways in April of 2015. Chris and Dakota, the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, have been dating since 2017.