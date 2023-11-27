Blue Ivy Carter Trained ‘Even Harder’ After Being Criticized for Her ‘Lackluster Moves’ on Mom’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour

Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Beyoncé, 42, did not want daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 11, to participate in her Renaissance world tour at first, according to the New York Times‘ review of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, out December 1. “She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no,” Bey reportedly says in the film about Blue, who made her debut on the tour in May 2023 in Paris.

After Beyoncé let Blue join the tour, she became “dismayed” when her daughter started noticing comments on social media “that criticized her lackluster moves,” the NYT reported. However, Blue used the criticism to push herself to be even better on the tour, rather than being afraid to return to the stage.

“It thrilled her mother that instead of quitting, she decided to put in the work and train even harder for future stops,” the NYT‘s review for the concert film read. Blue indeed continued performing on the tour and blew fans away with her amazing dance moves on stage.

#BlueIvy read yall negative comments and simply said oh ok and killed the rest of the tour #RenaissanceFilm 🔥#Renaissancepremiere pic.twitter.com/wAVYCJAcr9 — Cam (@shewaveent) November 26, 2023

Starting in May and until the tour ended in October, Blue joined her mom on stage for performances to the songs “My Power” and “Black Parade.” Bey’s daughter joined the dancers and showed off her own skills during the two songs, and fans were so overjoyed to see the mother and daughter take the stage together. During the Detroit concert in July, Beyoncé joined in with the rest of the crowd as they chanted Blue’s name. Some fans even made signs specifically for Blue that they waved at the concerts.

Blue’s journey on the Renaissance tour impressed some of the people closest to her mom, as well, including former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland. Kelly told E! News in August that she was “very proud” of the 11-year-old. “She works very freaking hard, period. But how could she not, you know?” Kelly said. “She sees her mother in action and she sees her father in action and how they apply everything, hard work to everything that they do.”

Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, also gushed over her granddaughter’s dance skill over the summer. “Well, this is a heels family. You’re trained early to walk in heels,” Tina said to PEOPLE in July. “But yeah, she’s having the time of her life, and I couldn’t be more proud of her because she really worked hard,” she added.