Beyonce’s Mom Tina Knowles Files For Divorce From Richard Lawson After 8 Years Or Marriage

Tina Knowles, 69, and Richard Lawson, 76, are calling it quits. The mother of Beyonce filed for divorce from the actor after eight years of marriage and listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason, according to TMZ. She also listed the separation date as July 25, 2023, when she filed the paperwork on Wednesday.

Court documents also reveal that Tina is asking the court to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to her or Richard, the outlet further reported. She also apparently wants to change her legal name from Celestine Lawson back to Celestine Knowles, which she went by before she married Richard back in 2015. The former lovebirds have no children together, so there’s no child support and/or custody arrangements to worry about.

Tina’s divorce filing comes amid reports that she and Richard have been living separately, per ET. Fans also noticed that she has not been by his side to support him as he promotes his latest film, Black Terror. He has attended various events for the film, including the Cannes Film Festival and the Essence Festival, over the past few months.

The now separated pair knew each other for decades before they dated for two years and eventually got married. They said “I do” aboard a yacht in Newport Beach, CA in front of a star-studded guest list that included Beyonce and her husband JAY-Z and Solange and her then-husband Alan Ferguson. Other notable guests were former Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, as well as Samuel L. Jackson. Tina’s grandchildren were also a part of the ceremony Tina’s grandchildren in the ceremony, with Beyonce’s then three-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, serving as flower girl, and Solange’s then-10-year-old son, Julez, serving as ring bearer.

Before Tina’s marriage to Richard, she was married to Mathew Knowles from 1980 until 2011. The former couple share their daughters, Beyonce and Solange Knowles, together. One of Tina’s most recent outings was to the premiere of The Little Mermaid in May, where she posed in for photos in a white pantsuit.