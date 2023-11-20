Leonardo DiCaprio Reveals 1 Thing He Wants to Do Before Turning 50 Amid Rumored Vittoria Ceretti Romance

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Leonardo DiCaprio, 49, has just under a year to get things done before he turns the big 5-0. And on Tuesday’s upcoming episode of Good Morning America, the iconic actor opens up about exactly what he wants to do before November 11, 2024. “You know what? Just one more movie,” he said in a preview clip obtained by PEOPLE on Monday, November 20. “One more movie.”

When asked by ABC News’ Chris Connelly how he found himself on the cusp of 50, he said he simply didn’t know. “I have no idea,” he responded, remembering their past interviews when Connelly worked for MTV News. “We were talking about our first interview, that may have been 30 years ago.”

The revelation comes after the release of Killers of the Flower Moon — his co-star from the movie, Lily Gladstone, sat alongside him for the candid discussion. It also comes amid a rumored romance with model Vittoria Ceretti, 25. After being spotted having ice cream and iced coffee together in Santa Barbara in August, they were later seen packing on the PDA at a club in Ibiza in September.

Since then, sources have come forward to claim that the relationship is now “exclusive.” “It’s going so well that Leo’s actually being exclusive,” an insider told Us Weekly for a November 2 report, noting that he’s “completely smitten” with her. They were reportedly spotted laying on the PDA at a Halloween party on October 28, and Leo, the source said, “doesn’t do that often.”

Though the Shutter Island star and Vittoria are clearly a great physical match, the source said it goes deeper. “He says she’s not only gorgeous, but super down-to-earth, and they have a ton in common,” the source shared. And the model reportedly doesn’t mind her new boyfriend’s global fame — she finds it entertaining.

“She’s not intimidated by his fame at all — she even makes fun of it, ‘the model and the movie star,’” the source explained. “Leo finds it refreshing.” The decades-long age gap “clearly isn’t an issue for him,” as Leo reportedly feels Vittoria is “an old soul.” In fact, she celebrated the Oscar winner’s 49th birthday with him earlier this month at a star-studded bash in Beverly Hills.

Leonardo was previously linked to model Gigi Hadid, though she’s been seen out with Bradley Cooper since.