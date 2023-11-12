Leonardo DiCaprio Celebrates Star-Studded 49th Birthday With New GF & More

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Leonardo DiCaprio wasn’t lonely when he celebrated his 49th birthday over the weekend. The actor, whose special day was November 11, was joined by his new model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti and many celebrities when he held a party at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Beverly Hills, CA. The Titanic star and other actors, musicians, and more were photographed going in and out of the location.

Some of the many familiar faces who were spotted taking part in the joyous occasion, according to TMZ, include Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, Snoop Dogg, Irmelin Indenbirken, Soleil Moon Frye, Scott Eastwood, Casey Affleck and Caylee Cowan, Kate Beckinsale, Zoe Saldaña and Marco Perego, Jordan Masterson, Luka Sabbat, 2 Chainz, Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, Beck, Chris Rock, Corey Gamble, Emile Hirsch and Lukas Haas.

Although many of the guests were dressed to impress for the evening, Leo kept a low profile in an all black outfit. He also wore a black baseball cap and a face mask that helped shield him away from the outdoor flashes. Vittoria, who was photographed separately from the hunk, also wore a casual outfit that included a silky silver top under a black coat, distressed jeans, and sparkly silver shoes.

Leo’s good friend, Tobey Maguire, was also at the bash. They were photographed sitting at a table while chatting and enjoying the memorable event, which included dinner and drinks. It’s unclear how long the party lasted, but it seemed to have gone on well into the night.

Leo’s birthday celebration comes a week after it was reported he and Vittoria are now “exclusive” in their romance. The lovebirds have been dating for two months and he is “completely smitten,” according to Us Weekly. “It’s going so well that Leo’s actually being exclusive,” a source told the outlet. They also said that they were seen showing off PDA at a Halloween party on October 28, and noted that Leo “doesn’t do that often.”