Vittoria Ceretti Bares All in See-Through Dress After Outing With Leo DiCaprio

Image Credit: Pixelformula/SIPA/Shutterstock

A stunner! Vittoria Ceretti looked gorgeous wearing a completely see-through dress during Milan Fashion Week on the heels of her outing with boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Italian model, 25, walked in a show for the brand The Attico on September 23. The halter-neck gown was made of netted material and covered with feather detailing. The floor-length dress moved gorgeously in the wind during the outdoor show, leaving little to the imagination. The look was completed with diamond-encrusted panties and matching sling-back pumps.

“The Morning After: no longer, not yet; a moment of passage, a blooming of possibilities,” the brand captioned photos of Vittoria via Instagram, seemingly pointing to the inspiration behind the elegant collection.

Vittoria has been on almost every major runway during Milan Fashion Week. She also closed the Ferragamo show and walked during Dolce & Gabbana.

Her latest appearances come on the heels of her outing with Leo, 28, on September 22. The pair attended the star-studded Versace afterparty following the brand’s Spring 2024 show, which Vittoria also appeared in. Leo snuck out the backdoor of the party during the early hours of September 3 and was captured by paparazzi leaving solo. The Revenant actor dressed low-key in a black baseball hat, matching shirt, and gold chain necklace. Vittoria then stepped out on her own to exit the event looking radiant in a sheer gown from the designer.

The couple’s timed exits meant they narrowly avoided an awkward run-in with the Wolf of Wallstreet actor’s former fling Gigi Hadid. Leo and the blonde model, 28, were first romantically linked in September 2022. Although they kept their budding relationship very quiet, they were spotted around the world together sporadically through the months. Their last outing came during 4th of July weekend in 2023 when they attended two parties in the Hamptons together.

While things with Gigi quietly fizzled out, Leo moved on with Vittoria. The two were photographed dancing and kissing while out at a nightclub in Ibiza, Spain, in August. The following month, several reports said the Don’t Look Up actor referred to the Italian beauty as his “girlfriend.”

Despite the romantic overlap, there doesn’t appear to be any bad blood between the A-list models. Gigi follows Vittoria on Instagram, and the two women cross paths quite a bit in their professional life.