Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti Narrowly Avoid Run-In With His Ex Gigi Hadid

Close call! Leonardo DiCaprio and his new model girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, were spotted quietly leaving the Versace afterparty during Milan Fashion Week, narrowly avoiding an awkward run-in with the actor’s ex-fling Gigi Hadid.

The star-studded event in Italy following the 2024 spring Versace runway show was flooded with paparazzi, and Leo, 48, exited the venue by himself during the early hours of September 23 before sliding into the backseat of a car. The Don’t Look Up actor looked lowkey in a black T-shirt, black L.A. Dodgers baseball cap, and a gold chain necklace.

Vittoria, 25, also exited the event solo and looked gorgeous in a sheer, figure-hugging dress and heels. As for Gigi, 28, she left the event by herself looking trendy in baggy pants and a sheer top, which she accessorized with an oversized leather jacket and matching shoes.

Leo and Gigi were first romantically linked in September 2022 following his split from longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone. While the pair never took their romance public, they were sporadically spotted together throughout the coming months. They were last seen together while attending two parties in the Hamptons over 4th of July weekend this year. As for the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor’s relationship with Vittoria, they were photographed kissing at a nightclub in Ibiza, Spain, in August. Multiple reports say they’ve been dating for two months, and Leo refers to Vittoria as his “girlfriend,” per Daily Mail.

While Leo, Vittoria, and Gigi’s exits from the party didn’t overlap, it’s likely that at least Gigi and Vittoria have crossed paths recently. They both walked in the Versace show with other A-list models, including Kendall Jenner, Imaan Hammam, and iconic German model Claudia Schiffer, who closed out the show. There doesn’t seem to be any ill-will between the ladies, as Gigi follows Vittoria on Instagram.

Vittoria has found worldwide fame and is considered to be one of the most famous catwalk queens in her home country of Italy. She began modeling at age 14 after winning an Elite Model Look contest and has since appeared as the face of many luxury brands, including Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana.

As for her relationship history, she married DJ Matteo Miller on January 6, 2020. While the pair never publicly announced their split, Vittoria’s recent outings with Leo point to their relationship fizzling out.