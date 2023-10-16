Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Reportedly Staying at Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island Home Amidst Romance

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are reportedly staying at Taylor Swift’s home in Rhode Island, according to the UK’s Mirror. While it’s not clear if they rode up on an afternoon train, an insider told the outlet that the rumored couple is using Taylor’s mansion as a “secret love nest,” with eight bedrooms. The model, 28, and A Star is Born actor, 48, are enjoying the privacy, according to the report.

The source told the outlet that Taylor enjoys playing a part in her friends’ romances, and Bradley and Gigi have been liking having someplace outside of New York to escape to. “Taylor is a total romantic and loves playing cupid for her friends,” they said. “Even though Gigi and Bradley have their own properties in New York, they wanted somewhere more private to spend time getting to know each other and Taylor was only too happy to help. She said the door to her home is always open for them to use.”

For Swifties, the house should be familiar as the one that Taylor sings about in her folklore cut “the last great american dynasty.” The song is about Rebekah Harkness, an arts patron and philanthropist, who once owned Taylor’s Rhode Island mansion and named it “Holiday House.” The “Anti-Hero” singer reportedly uses the home for her famed Fourth of July parties, which Gigi has attended.

Gigi and The Hangover star first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted on a date in New York City. The pair were reportedly introduced by Bradley’s ex Irina Shayk, who is a friend of Gigi’s. The model and Maestro actor have hung out a few times over the years, according to a report.”Gigi and Irina have been close over the years while working together,” a source told The Messenger. “Gigi and Bradley were in touch recently, and were bonding over their daughters, when Bradley asked her out.”

An insider explained that the pair are taking things easy for now in a report from People. “[They have] things in common, so it’s possible to see [their romance] progress. It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It’s cute, and there is an attraction,” the source told the outlet.