How Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid’s Exes Irina Shayk and Zayn Malik Feel About Their Budding Romance

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid’s casual romance appears to be heating up, but how do their exes feel about it? Brad’s ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk reportedly “has no issue” with their relationship, whereas Gigi’s ex Zayn Malik wants her to be happy.

“Zayn also wants what’s best for Gigi,” a source told Entertainment Tonight on October 10, adding that the model’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, and sister Bella Hadid “are supportive of Gigi and always just want her to be happy. They think Bradley has the potential to be a good fit for her.”

As for how Zayn, 30, is moving on from Gigi, 28, the insider noted, “He is learning to accept the reality that he needs to move forward and take care of himself while putting his daughter first, and doing what’s best for their family.”

Gigi and Zayn — who dated on and off from 2015 to 2021 — share daughter Khai together.

For Irina’s part, the source told the outlet that she “has no issue with Bradley dating others, especially while things are still casual between Bradley and Gigi. … Everyone is mostly open to their former partners moving on.” The runway queen, 37, and the American Hustle actor, 48, dated from 2015 to 2019 and share daughter Lea together.

Though Bradley and Gigi have only been spotted together over the past week, the insider told the outlet that they have “known each other for a while” and are “hanging out casually.”

“They share a lot of mutual friends, and this isn’t the first time that they’ve spent time together,” the source added. “They both have similar personalities that are fun and playful, and they are also both jokesters. They feel comfortable around each other.”

Last week, the A Star Is Born director and the model were spotted together for the first time leaving a New York City restaurant. Days later, they were seen driving in the same car with a few overnight bags in tow.

Over the past few months, both Gigi and Bradley appeared to be busy with their dating lives. Many speculated that Brad and Irina had reconciled after they were spotted vacationing together in the spring. However, they have simply maintained a strong co-parenting relationship. For Gigi’s part, she had been linked to Leonardo DiCaprio since late 2022. However, according to multiple outlets, the catwalk boss and the Killers of the Flower Moon actor, 48, only had a casual bond.