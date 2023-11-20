Britney Spears Stuns in Tight Orange Dress on Rare Public Outing With Her Dog

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Britney Spears wore a bright and beautiful outfit as she stepped out in West Hollywood nearly one month after releasing her memoir, The Woman in Me. The “Everytime” singer, 41, rocked a tight orange dress with brown boots and black sunglasses in photos taken of the star heading to Chateau Marmont on Saturday, November 18. Britney was joined by her friend and manager, Cade Hudson, who had on a grey long-sleeved shirt and a black hat. The pair brought Britney’s dog, Snow, with them as they arrived at the celeb hotspot. Britney got the adorable puppy after splitting from husband Sam Asghari over the summer.

This was Britney’s first public outing since she released her tell-all book on October 24. The stories from her past made headlines in the media, including the claim that she had an abortion with her ex Justin Timberlake. Two weeks after The Woman in Me came out, Britney noted that she’s not thrilled with how her memoir was portrayed, and shared that the book is filled with “beautiful stories” about her life as well. “But that’s not what the media decides to pick up all the time !!!” Britney wore, before reassuring her fans that she has moved on from her past.

One major topic that wasn’t discussed in Britney’s book was her marriage to Sam, 29. The pop star and the fitness trainer ended their marriage after 14 months after Britney finished The Woman in Me, so the demise of their relationship didn’t make the book. However, Britney did hint at the possibility of writing a second memoir in an Instagram post on October 3.

Us Weekly reported that Britney is planning to unpack what went wrong between her and Sam in her next book, but noted that she isn’t trying to depict him in a negative light. “Britney’s not looking to go after Sam,” a source told the publication. “She just wants [to talk about] why the relationship broke down.”

Despite the breakup, Sam did show his support for Britney’s 2023 book, in which she calls him a “gift from God.” Sam told TMZ in October, “I already read it. I’m very proud of her She put a lot of work [int] it, and it was very hard. I’m definitely excited, and I’m extremely proud of her. It was a really tough one … I’ll be the first one in line to buy it.”