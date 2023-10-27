Sam Asghari Reacts to Ex Britney Spears Calling Him a ‘Gift from God’ In Her Memoir

Sam Asghari showed support for his ex-wife Britney Spears after she released her memoir The Woman in Me in a new video from TMZ. A reporter asked Sam, 29, for his reaction to Britney, 41, calling him “a gift from God” in the book as he walked in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 25. The fitness trainer was very sweet and showed that he was still proud of Britney.

Sam admitted that he was touched by what Britney said to him and had nothing but well wishes for her. “That made me smile, to be honest,” he said while smiling himself. “I’m freaking proud of her, and I hope she takes over the world.”

Throughout The Woman in Me, Britney doesn’t hold back in sharing details about her exes over the years, including Justin Timberlake, Kevin Federline, and her brief fling with Colin Farrell. Even though Britney and Sam split up back in August, she still had kind words to say about him in the book.

Sam filed for divorce from the “Piece of Me” singer after just over a year of marriage back in August. Shortly after the split, Sam released a statement sending Britney best wishes. “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” he said. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”

Britney released her own statement a few days later addressing their breakup. “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … [six] years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business,” she wrote on Instagram. “I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!! In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends, and I thank you.”