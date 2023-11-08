Britney Spears Says There Are Also ‘Beautiful’ Stories in Her Memoir: ‘That Was Me Then’

Image Credit: John Salangsang/BFA/Shutterstock

Britney Spears‘ memoir, The Woman in Me, was released just two weeks ago and the songstress has called out the media for how the book has been portrayed. The 41-year-old took to Instagram on November 8 to share with her 42.6 million followers the other “beautiful” chapters included in the memoir, aside from the bombshell revelations. “My book has a lot of sad stories and drama in it … I’m sure some are aware of that but just know there are tons of other beautiful and good stories in #TheWomanInMe,” Brit explained in the caption.

She went on to slam the press for the lack of spotlight on the other stories in her memoir. “But that’s not what the media decides to pick up all the time !!!” she continued. Britney also went on to express that the revelations in the memoir are all in the past and that she has moved on. “It is what it is … so going forward just know that was me then … that’s the past and this is me now !!!” she added. “To the good stuff and a little nasty too !!!”

For her post, Brit shared a carousel of photos from what appeared to be the costume fitting for her “Overprotected” music video. She concluded her caption with a comment on the fitting. “Psss throwback to when they wanted me in my pajamas for the Overprotected video but I said … please that’s too sweet, give me some damn clothes !!!” the mother-of-two wrote. In the first slide, she wowed in a pink lingerie dress, while she rocked a mini skirt and sheer white top in the second.

Some of the “sad stories and drama” that Britney’s book includes are claims about her former relationship with Justin Timberlake, 42, her parents, her sister, Jamie Lynn, and more. One of the most viral revelations was the Grammy winner’s claim that she obtained an abortion during her romance with Justin. “It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” she wrote in an excerpt, per PEOPLE. “But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

Most recently, fellow musician, Timbaland, 51, formally apologized to Britney for the comments he made regarding what he said Justin should’ve done to her. After the 51-year-old said that J.T. should have “put a muzzle” on Britney, Timbaland took to TikTok Live to issue a statement of regret. “I apologize to the Britney fans, even to her,” he said on November 7. “You have a voice. You speak what you want to speak. Who am I to tell you what not to speak? And I was wrong for saying that, but I was looking at it from a different lens.” The Woman in Me is available now wherever books are sold.