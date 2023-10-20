Britney Spears Insists Her Memoir Wasn’t Meant to ‘Offend Anyone’: ‘That Was Me Then’

Image Credit: Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock

Britney Spears, 41, spoke out about the bombshell revelations from her memoir, The Woman in Me, four days before the book is set to be released. The pop star posted a message on Instagram on October 20 and explained how she’s feeling about the early public reaction to the stories from her past that she wrote about, including her relationship with Justin Timberlake and the pain she endured under her conservatorship.

“My book’s purpose was not to offend anyone by any means,” Britney began her statement. “That was me then…that is in the past !!!! I don’t like the headlines I am readying … that’s exactly why I quit the business 4 years ago !!! Most of the book is from 20 years ago …. I have moved on and it’s a beautiful clean slate from here !!!! I am here to establish it that way for the rest of my entire life !!!!”

The “Toxic” singer continued, “Either way, that is the last of it and sh** happens !!!! This is actually a book I didn’t know needed to be written …. although some might be offended, it has given me closure on all things for a better future !!!! Hopefully I can enlighten people who feel particularly alone in most cases or hurt or misunderstood !!!!”

Britney reiterated to her 42 million Instagram followers that her “motive” for her tell-all book “was not meant to harp on my past experiences.” She said that the press is too focused on her past which she called “dumb and silly.” “I have moved on since then !!!!” the Grammy Award winner added to conclude her statement.

Britney’s book takes readers through her life and focuses on important moments that affected her for better or worse. One of the biggest bombshells from the excerpts from the book is Britney’s claim that she got an abortion while she was was dating Justin, 42, from 1999 to 2002. “If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it,” Britney wrote in one chapter of the memoir. “And yet, Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.” Britney also alleged in her book that the former couple cheated on each other during their relationship.

The conservatorship that Britney was under for 13 years that was controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, is also a hot topic in the book. “The conservatorship stripped me of my womanhood, made me into a child,” she said in one chapter. “I became more of an entity than a person onstage. I had always felt music in my bones and my blood; they stole that from me,” she added. Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears, is also mentioned when Britney shares stories from when they allegedly drank alcohol together while she was a teenager.

There’s expected to be even more bombshells about Britney’s past when The Woman in Me officially hits bookstands. Fans are expecting to read about Britney’s relationships with her estranged sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, and her two sons that she shares with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. All will be revealed when the book comes out October 24.