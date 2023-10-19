Britney Spears Admits She Cheated on Justin Timberlake With Choreographer Wade Robson in Her Memoir

Image Credit: Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

Britney Spears is coming clean about her and Justin Timberlake’s past relationship. In her memoir, The Woman in Me, Britney, 41, reportedly claimed that Justin 42, was unfaithful to her. However, a new report reveals that the Princess of Pop also confessed to cheating on the NSYNC band member.

Britney recalled a flirtatious exchange with dancer and choreographer Wade Robson in her book, according to Us Weekly. The outlet reported on October 18 that she danced and kissed Wade at a bar while she was still in a relationship with Justin. She and the “Bye, Bye, Bye” singer “agreed to move past” her infidelity since she had always been “loyal to Justin” beforehand and “only had eyes for him.”

In another portion of her memoir, TMZ reported that the “Toxic” singer alleged that the “Mirrors” artist also cheated on her with “another celebrity.” However, Britney did not reveal the name of the woman in her book because the person “now has a family” and Britney “doesn’t want to embarrass” her by going public with the scandal.

For nearly two decades, fans speculated whether Britney cheated on Justin and if this was the reason for their breakup. Shortly after their split, Justin released his hit single “Cry Me a River,” which points to someone who was unfaithful to him. The song’s accompanying music video also fueled the rumors, as it includes a woman who looks similar to Britney.

Upon the single’s successful 2003 release, Britney took a dig at her ex-boyfriend in an interview with Rolling Stone that year. She told the publication that Justin allegedly forewarned her that he was planning to release a “controversial” video, which she called a “desperate attempt.”

“But that was a great way to sell the record. He’s smart,” she added at the time.

Justin and Britney first met on the set of The Mickey Mouse Club and started dating in 1999. Considered pop music’s most iconic duo, the then-couple were together for nearly three years until they split in 2002. Now — more than 20 years later — Britney is shedding some light on what went down between them in her upcoming memoir, which is set to hit book shelves on October 24.

Perhaps her most shocking revelation from the book was allegedly having an abortion while she was dating Justin. “If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it,” Britney wrote in one chapter of the memoir. “And yet, Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”