Britney Spears Reads the Intro to Her Audiobook in ‘Heart Wrenching’ Preview

Britney Spears, 41, is making headlines a full week ahead of the release of her memoir, The Woman in Me, set to release on October 24. The “Baby One More Time” hitmaker has revealed shocking details about her life in the book including an alleged abortion during her relationship with Justin Timberlake. Now, in a clip released by CBS Mornings on October 18, Brit read the emotional introduction to the audiobook version of the memoir.

“Reliving everything you’re about to hear has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional,” the 41-year-old read in her own words in the clip. It has also been confirmed that although Britney reads the introduction to the audiobook, Oscar-nominated actress Michelle Williams, 43, will read the remainder of the memoir. “I stand with Britney,” the Blue Valentine star said in a statement to PEOPLE on October 13.

The Grammy winner opened up to the mag that same day to explain why she opted out of reading the entire audiobook. “This book has been a labor of love and all the emotions that come with it,” Brit said to the outlet last week. “Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook.” She also expressed her gratitude to Michelle for taking on the rest of the memoir. “I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it,” the “Toxic” songstress concluded.

One week ahead of the release date, PEOPLE has published a few excerpts from the memoir and revealed shocking details from Britney’s romance with Justin. The now 42-year-old and the blonde beauty famously dated from 1999 until 2002. One of the bombshells that the Crossroads star wrote about was an alleged abortion she had during their relationship. “But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” Britney reportedly wrote.

In the shocking excerpt, the now mom-of-two went on to reveal that she wanted to have the child. “It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day,” she penned. “This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.” The starlet also claimed that J.T. did not want to be a father at the time. “If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father,” she went on to write.

The now father-of-two is reportedly wanting to stay out of the memoir drama. A source close to Justin told ET that, “Justin has been focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself with Britney’s memoir.” They also added that he would like to focus on his own family. “In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance. They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her,” the insider continued. “Justin and [wife Jessica Biel] just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past.”