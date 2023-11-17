Meghan Markle Reveals She & Prince Harry Are ‘Creating New’ Holiday Traditions Amid Royal Family Rift

Image Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle admitted that she and Prince Harry have been finding their own way of doing things during the holidays in an interview with E! News. When asked about any holiday traditions that she and the Duke of Sussex, 39, have with their two little ones Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, Meghan, 42, admitted that things were changing as both of the children got older.

The Duchesss of Sussex admitted that she was finding so much joy in all the holiday activities, while revealing her favorite. “We’re creating new ones now that our little ones are growing up. And we’re enjoying every moment of it,” she said. “I love trimming and decorating the tree with my children.”

Meghan spoke about the new forming traditions at Variety’s “Power of Women” event. She looked absolutely gorgeous in a nude colored gown. It was off-shoulder and had leg slit. She wore her hair in a bun for the special event.

The interview came amid a new claim that the former Suits actress wants nothing to do with the Royal Family. Royals reporter and author Omid Scobie shared some new insight into Meghan’s views on The Firm in a new interview with People. “Quite early on in the [book-writing] process, some of those Meghan sources that I really leant on in the earlier years this time were like, ‘You know what? She doesn’t want anything to do with it,” he told the outlet.

While Omid said that Meghan has “moved on” from the Royal Family, he did admit that both she and Prince Harry are still in touch with King Charles. “I was surprised to learn that even Meghan has some sort of correspondence with Charles, sending over photos of the children, although they’re not directly to him. So there is a willingness there,” he told the outlet.

Meghan and Harry have been absent from many royal events over the past year. The pair were reportedly not invited to the 2023 Trooping the Colour nor Charles’ 75th birthday celebration (although they did call him). Meghan also sat out of Charles’ coronation but Harry attended the ceremony, before quickly returning home.