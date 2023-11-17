Meghan Markle Stuns in Nude Gown During Surprise Appearance at Variety’s Power of Women Event

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle made a rare red carpet appearance at Variety’s Power of Women event on November 16. The Duchess of Sussex, 42,who attended the event without husband Prince Harry, arrived in a stunning nude gown. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek bun, and she looked radiant with her natural makeup look.

The Suits star was a Power of Women honoree last year, so she took the time to show her support for this year’s honorees, which include Billie Eilish, Lily Gladstone, Carey Mulligan, and Fantasia Barrino. On the carpet, Meghan addressed the resurgence of Suits. The USA Network series has dominated Netflix ever since the series became available on the streaming platform earlier this summer.

“It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew,” she told Variety. “We had a really fun time. I was on it for 7 seasons, so quite a bit. But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting.”

Meghan had a moms’ night out at the Power of Event event. She left her two kids, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, back at home with Prince Harry for the evening. Meghan revealed that her “little ones are enjoying every minute” of the holiday season.

While Meghan has no intention of returning to acting (at the moment), she’s not leaving the entertainment industry. Meghan and Prince Harry are developing TV and film projects through their company Archewell Productions. The couple has acquired the book rights to Carley Fortune’s bestselling novel Meet Me at the Lake for Netflix.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex talks about the success of #Suits and the projects she hopes to make. | Variety #PowerOfWomen presented by @lifetimetv https://t.co/oGSpRQ4GyP pic.twitter.com/KV0kmvZjYV — Variety (@Variety) November 17, 2023

Meghan told Variety at the Power of Women event that she wants to “make people feel something” with the projects she produces going forward. She also teased “so many exciting things” ahead.