Meghan Markle Reportedly Doesn’t Want ‘Anything To Do With’ the Royal Family

Image Credit: Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle is reportedly completely okay with being separate from the Royal Family, according to author and Royals reporter Omid Scobie. The journalist spoke about Meghan’s views on The Firm in a new interview about his book Endgame with People on Thursday, November 16. Omid revealed that as he began working on his new book, some sources close to Meghan said that she’d “moved on” from the Royal Family.

Omid said that early on in the Endgame preparations, people close to the Duchess of Sussex said she was okay with having some distance from The Firm. “Quite early on in the [book-writing] process, some of those Meghan sources that I really leant on in the earlier years this time were like, ‘You know what? She doesn’t want anything to do with it,’” he told People.

While Meghan may have moved on from her in-laws, that doesn’t mean the same for Prince Harry. The author explained how the Duke of Sussex differed from his wife. “He still has unfinished business when it comes to his battles with the press,” he said. “His challenge will be to find something that balances that out so we can see him working in a space that isn’t connected to the ties that bind from the past.”

Despite Meghan wanting nothing to do with the Royal Family, Omid did say that both she and Harry do have a line of communication with King Charles. “I was surprised to learn that even Meghan has some sort of correspondence with Charles, sending over photos of the children, although they’re not directly to him. So there is a willingness there,” he said.

As Meghan and Harry have separated themselves from the Royal Family, the pair have rarely attended more recent royal events. The pair were reportedly not invited to King Charles’ 75th birthday party this week, although they both reportedly spoke to him on the phone, per Telegraph. The pair also did not attend the 2023 Trooping of the Colour. Harry was there for Charles’ coronation, but he left to return home shortly after the ceremony.