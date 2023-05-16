Meghan Markle Rocks Gold Gown At NYC Gala With Prince Harry After Skipping Coronation: Photos

Glittering in gold! Meghan Markle, 41, was a vision in a strapless gold dress at the Ms. Foundation gala in New York City on Tuesday night. While attending the event alongside her husband, Prince Harry, 38, and her mom, Doria Ragland, the Suits alum wore a quilted gold dress with matching gold heels. The brunette beauty paired the ensemble with diamond earrings and a matching gold clutch, while she also parted her tresses off to one side.

The Duchess of Sussex attended the event as the guest of honor, as she was awarded the Women of Vision Award by activist Gloria Steinem, 89. Meghan was honored for her work as a “human rights and gender equity” activist, according to the Ms. Foundation website. The organization also recognized the 41-year-old’s podcast, Archetypes, which she launched in 2022. Meghan was also given a nod for her work as a children’s book author, as she published, The Bench, in 2021.

As previously mentioned, her hubby, Prince Harry, was also in attendance at the gala in the Big Apple. While supporting his leading lady, the father-of-two rocked a navy blue suit complete with a white button-up shirt and a light-blue tie. Meghan’s mother was elegant in an all-black dress, that she styled with black high heel pumps. This is notably Meghan’s first public appearance since skipping King Charles III‘s coronation on May 6.

Her father-in-law was officially coronated that day with Meghan’s husband in attendance, however, she and their kids did not attend. Ahead of the ceremony, on Apr. 12, Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming that Meghan and her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, would remain in California while Harry attended. “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th,” royal decree said at the time. “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.” Interestingly, the coronation fell on the same day as Archie’s fourth birthday.

Although the king’s youngest son was in attendance at the ceremony, he was quick to exit and skipped the famous balcony photo alongside his brother, Prince William. It was reported that Harry spent “less than 24 hours” back in his homeland, as he seemingly rushed back home to be with his son on his birthday. Charles and the late Princess Diana‘s youngest son has had a strained relationship with the Royal Family since he and Meghan stepped down as Senior Royals in Jan. 2020. They now reside in California with their children and adorable dogs.