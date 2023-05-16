Meghan Markle Rocks Gold Gown At NYC Gala With Prince Harry After Skipping Coronation: Photos

While attending the Ms. Foundation gala in New York City on May 16, Meghan Markle glowed in a chic gold dress while also being awarded that evening.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 16, 2023 8:39PM EDT
Meghan Markle gold dress
View gallery
New York City, NY - Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and her mother Doria Ragland arrive at The Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards at Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City. Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Doria Ragland BACKGRID USA 16 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, the Prince of Wales Prince WIllian and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. 10 Sep 2022 Pictured: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Prince and Princess of Wales. Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Photo credit: Kirsty O'Connor/WPA-Pool/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA894302_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Glittering in gold! Meghan Markle, 41, was a vision in a strapless gold dress at the Ms. Foundation gala in New York City on Tuesday night. While attending the event alongside her husband, Prince Harry, 38, and her mom, Doria Ragland, the Suits alum wore a quilted gold dress with matching gold heels. The brunette beauty paired the ensemble with diamond earrings and a matching gold clutch, while she also parted her tresses off to one side.

Meghan Markle gold dress
Meghan Markle in a gold dress at the Ms. Foundation for Women’s gala. (T.JACKSON / BACKGRID)

The Duchess of Sussex attended the event as the guest of honor, as she was awarded the Women of Vision Award by activist Gloria Steinem, 89. Meghan was honored for her work as a “human rights and gender equity” activist, according to the Ms. Foundation website. The organization also recognized the 41-year-old’s podcast, Archetypes, which she launched in 2022. Meghan was also given a nod for her work as a children’s book author, as she published, The Bench, in 2021.

As previously mentioned, her hubby, Prince Harry, was also in attendance at the gala in the Big Apple. While supporting his leading lady, the father-of-two rocked a navy blue suit complete with a white button-up shirt and a light-blue tie. Meghan’s mother was elegant in an all-black dress, that she styled with black high heel pumps. This is notably Meghan’s first public appearance since skipping King Charles III‘s coronation on May 6.

meghan markle & prince harry
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry at the NYC gala on May 16. (T.JACKSON / BACKGRID)

Her father-in-law was officially coronated that day with Meghan’s husband in attendance, however, she and their kids did not attend. Ahead of the ceremony, on Apr. 12, Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming that Meghan and her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, would remain in California while Harry attended. “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th,” royal decree said at the time. “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.” Interestingly, the coronation fell on the same day as Archie’s fourth birthday.

Although the king’s youngest son was in attendance at the ceremony, he was quick to exit and skipped the famous balcony photo alongside his brother, Prince William. It was reported that Harry spent “less than 24 hours” back in his homeland, as he seemingly rushed back home to be with his son on his birthday. Charles and the late Princess Diana‘s youngest son has had a strained relationship with the Royal Family since he and Meghan stepped down as Senior Royals in Jan. 2020. They now reside in California with their children and adorable dogs.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad