Sofía Vergara Hosts Fun ‘Modern Family’ Reunion 3 Years After Show Ends: Photos

Image Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

It’s officially Friendsgiving season and Sofía Vergara, 51, got into the spirit with her former Modern Family co-stars! The starlet took to Instagram on November 15 to share a series of photos from the fun evening and sent fans into a frenzy with the surprise reunion three years after the show ended. Although some key stars were missing, Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, Eric Stonestreet, Ariel Winter, and more were featured in the photos.

“So lucky to have worked with this [sic] people for 11 years. I love and miss u all guys!!! #modernfamily,” the 51-year-old captioned one of the posts that evening. A few others pictured included Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Rico Rodriguez, Ed O’Neill, Nolan Gould, and more. Ty Burrell, 56, who played Phil Dunphy, was not present at the gathering, however, the group honored him by holding up a framed photo of the actor.

The newly single starlet made sure to make the 56-year-old feel included by sharing a video of everyone gushing over his photo on the mantel. “We miss u Ty!!” Sofia captioned the clip. Jesse and Sarah were just two of the co-stars to shout how much they missed Ty during the video. After Sofia’s post of Ty’s absence was shared online, many Modern Family fans were worried that something had happened to him. “I had to check Google to make sure he didn’t die,” one admirer penned, while another quipped, “THIS MADE ME THINK HE WAS DEAD I PANICKED LMAO.”

Later, Jesse took to the comments of one of the posts to thank Sofia for the fun evening. “Thanks for hosting Sofia!!!! Love you,” the 48-year-old wrote. Meanwhile, Rico added, “Love you Sofia!” along with two heart emojis. As many know, Sofia starred in the series and played the role of Gloria from 2009 until the series finale aired in 2020. Ed, 77, played the role of Sofia’s on-screen husband, Jay, and was also pictured chatting with her during her party.

The latest Modern Family reunion comes four months after Sofia’s ex Joe Manganiello, 46, officially filed to end his marriage to her. The now exes also released a statement on the split to Page Six on July 17. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” the statement read at the time. Since then, Sofia has been embracing the single life and was recently linked to Justin Saliman after they were pictured together in late October.