Sofia Vergara Cozies Up To ‘Modern Family’ Husband Ed O’Neil At Pal’s Wedding In Rare Reunion Photo

Family reunion! Sofia Vergara spent 11 seasons on Modern Family, and basically counts her co-stars as some of her closest friends. So the America’s Got Talent judge was thrilled when she ran into her Modern Family besties at a recent wedding.

It seemed like all the stars of the ABC hit got an invite. Sofia shared an awesome group shot of the core cast, writing, “I love u guys!!!” She tagged everyone that was there, giving a shout-out to Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, TV husband Ed O’Neill, Ty Burrell, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

The Colombian beauty was the center of attention, wrapping her arms around her co-stars while rocking a leopard print dress. Besides her was a glowing Sarah Hyland in light blue lace, and Ed who looked laid back in a loose suit.

Another photo showed Ty, Eric, and Jesse, all looking dapper as can be. Eric donned a grey jacket with a bit of stubble across his jaw while Jesse went with a patterned shirt and navy jacket. Ty was looking ultra retro with glasses, a moustache, and a tan suit.

It looked like things got a little bit spicy by the end of the photo set. Sofia snuck in a shot of Eric and Jesse smooching, just like they used to on the small screen.

This wasn’t the only recent cast reunion. Sofia and the gang were all there for Sarah’s wedding to Wells Adams in Aug. 2022. Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, and Julie Bowen also joined.

Sofia told Entertainment Tonight a bit about the celebration, saying “We had a great time. It was kind of like a Modern Family reunion because we haven’t seen each other since the pandemic started and we finished the last episode of Modern Family. So it was great!”

Modern Family wrapped up in Apr. 2020, after 11 seasons and 250 episodes. During its run, the show earned a whopping 22 Emmys and was beloved by millions.