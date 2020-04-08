Ariel Winter Admits ‘Modern Family’ Ending After 11 Years ‘Doesn’t Feel Real’: ‘We Are All So Grateful’

After 11 seasons, ‘Modern Family’ is coming to an end. Ariel Winter posted a heartfelt message and revealed saying goodbye after such an ‘amazing journey’ doesn’t ‘feel real.’

The series finale of Modern Family has arrived. The final episode of the Emmy-winning ABC comedy will air April 8 as part of a 2-hour finale event. Ahead of the series finale, star Ariel Winter, a.k.a. Alex Dunphy, posted a long Instagram message about how much the show has meant to her. The 22-year-old also posted photos and videos from over the years, including a photo with co-stars Sarah Hyland, 29, and Nolan Gould, 21, on their last day of filming that will make you cry.

“It’s been an amazing journey with my #ModernFamily. It’s hard to type this because it still doesn’t feel real…our 2 hour series finale event is tomorrow night at 8/7c on @abcnetwork @abcmodernfam,” Ariel wrote. “We are all so grateful for the love we’ve received over the course of this 11 year journey. To know our fans love our family just as much as we do is the most amazing gift. Also…WE HAVE/HAD THE BEST CREW IN THE WORLD. They are a HUGE, insanely important part of our Modern Family. Even though you only see us on your screens, we have just as wonderful people working behind the camera that I will miss seeing all the time. We have been so lucky. #ModernFamily #SeriesFinale.”

Ariel has played Alex Dunphy, the middle child of Claire and Phil Dunphy, since the show started in 2009. She’s grown up before our very eyes on TV. She started the show when she was just 11 years old and now she’s 22.

Only the cast and crew of Modern Family knows how it will all come to an end on April 8. Ariel’s co-star Sarah admitted to Cosmopolitan that she was disappointed in how Haley’s story ends and wished she had gotten to see her character “own her badassery in the fashion world—becoming a badass stylist or brand mogul or anything like that.” The Modern Family 2-hour finale event will air at 8 p.m. on ABC.