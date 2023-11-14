Taylor Swift’s Reported Thanksgiving Plans Revealed Amid Escalating Travis Kelce Romance

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift, 33, has been enjoying life on the stage and in Travis Kelce‘s arms these days, but what will her Thanksgiving holiday look like? It turns out the singer will be heading back to the U.S. to spend the big day at home with her family right after her upcoming Eras Tour show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sunday, November 19, according to Page Six. There’s no confirmation on whether or not her new Kansas City Chiefs player beau will be joining her for the festivities, but it’s certainly possible, considering how close the two have seemed lately.

Taylor has another show in São Paulo on November 24, the day after Thanksgiving, while Travis is set to play a Chiefs game in Las Vegas on November 26. The busy post-holiday week will most likely prevent them from seeing each other for at least a few days, but they could be right back in each other’s arms as soon as possible.

Travis showed up to one of Taylor’s Argentina Eras Tour shows over the weekend and seemed to thoroughly enjoy the show as he hung out with her dad, Scott Swift, in the VIP area of the venue. The talented songwriter surprised the crowd when she referenced the NFL star by changing a lyric in the song “Karma” from her Midnights album. “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” she sang to a blushing and smiling Travis.

The lovebirds, who first sparked dating rumors over the summer, also made headlines right after the show when Taylor ran up to Travis, who was patiently waiting for her at the side of the stage, and planted a big kiss on him. The sweet couple then walked backstage as many fans cheered. Videos of the memorable moment made their way online and left many supporters gushing over the PDA.

Taylor was photographed back in New York City, NY on Monday. She looked stylish as she went out to dinner with some pals while Travis was busy at football practice.