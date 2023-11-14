Prince Harry Appears in King Charles’ 75th Birthday Tribute Amid Party He Won’t Attend

Image Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Prince Harry may not have been invited to his dad King Charles’ birthday party, but he did make an appearance in the video montage shared by the Royal Family on Instagram on Tuesday, November 14. Commemorating Charles’ 75th birthday, the clip shows photos of the monarch each year beginning with his birth in 1948 up to 2023. Harry, 39, appeared in some of the photos, especially in the years around his childhood. “Wishing His Majesty The King a happy 75th birthday,” the video was captioned along with a crown and birthday cake emojis.

Each photo is only shown briefly, but there is a quick shot of Harry being held by Princess Diana on the day that he was born in 1984. Charles is standing next to his late ex-wife in the shot. There are also photos of Harry and his dad together on a ski trip and at another royal event in 1996. While there aren’t photos of the brothers together, there are also quite a few photos of the king with his older son, Prince William.

The birthday tribute to Charles came about a week after it was revealed that Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, had not received an invite to the king’s birthday celebration at Clarence House in the U.K. A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed that they had not been invited in a statement to The Messenger. “In response to U.K. media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday,” they said. While Harry and Meghan may not have attended the king’s birthday party, it was reported that the Duke of Sussex would give his dad a call on his birthday, according to the BBC.

Charles’ birthday isn’t the first royal event that Harry and Meghan have not been invited to. The pair were also missing from the 2023 Trooping of the Colour in June. Harry did attend his father’s coronation ceremony in May, but his wife skipped it. Despite seeming to have a strained relationship, Charles included Harry in a throwback photo to celebrate Father’s Day back in June.