Prince Harry Enjoys 39th Birthday Celebration at Invictus Games With Meghan Markle: Photos

Prince Harry stole the spotlight when he attended his Invictus Games in Germany on his 39th birthday. The Duke of Sussex sat with his wife Meghan Markle, 42, at the sitting volleyball game between Poland and Germany on Friday, Sept. 15. Meghan joined the entire crowd to sing “Happy Birthday” to Harry, who had a big smile on his face, and gave a thumbs up to everyone celebrating him.

“Is there anybody here celebrating their own special occasion today?” the announcer asked the crowd, per the New York Post, before they pointed out that it was Harry’s 39th birthday. Meghan gleefully wrapped her arms around her husband as he was honored on his special day.

The lovebirds actually kicked off Harry’s birthday celebrations the night before the sitting volleyball match at Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf. They went out to dinner on Sept. 14 at the Brauerei Schumacher restaurant and took a picture with some of the staff. Harry wore a grey button-up shirt with dark blue jeans, while Meghan rocked a red and white striped top and white jeans.

Harry and Meghan are in Germany for the Invictus Games from September 9 to September 16. The Spare author founded the Invictus Games in 2014, as an athletic competition for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans. Harry, a veteran of the English Army Air Corps, talked about the impact the Invictus Games has had on him with People in Apr. 2022, calling the community a “major part of my growth and learning.”

He also said, “Creating the Games involved listening to military and veteran families—and hearing directly from them about their lives—and that offered so much perspective,” he added. “It’s been a lesson in serving a purpose greater than ourselves, and the benefit that comes from that extends to both the individual and community.”

Harry and Meghan helped produce the new Netflix docuseries Heart of Invictus, which follows competitors from across the globe who are preparing for the Invictus Games. Harry surprised fans at a screening of the five-episode docuseries at a movie theater in California at the end of August. The dad-of-two thanked fans for coming out to see his latest project which he said was two years in the making.