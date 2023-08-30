Prince Harry Makes Surprise Appearance At ‘Heart Of Invictus’ Screening: Photos & Video

Surprise! Prince Harry showed up to a movie theatre in California where fans got a preview screening of his new Netflix docuseries.

August 30, 2023
Prince Harry
Prince Harry casually strolled into a movie theater that was screening his new Netflix docuseries, Heart of Invictus, on Monday, August 28. The Duke of Sussex, 38, surprised fans at an AMC theatre in Chula Vista, San Diego County and some of the audience members shared footage of Harry’s special appearance on Instagram. The dad-of-two walked into the theater and got on stage to thank fans for supporting his docuseries. Harry looked handsome in a beige jacket with a white button-up shirt and a pair of blue pants.

Prince Harry
Prince Harry (Photo: Shutterstock)

Grace Ann Skidmore, a children’s book author, was one of the fans who posted an Instagram of Harry sneaking into the screening. “Last night I was invited to a special screening of Prince Harry’s new documentary series ‘HEART OF INVICTUS,’ at AMC CHULA VISTA, CA and got to meet the Duke of Sussex, Harry Himself,” Grace wrote alongside pictures and videos of Harry’s appearance. “As a military spouse, USO volunteer, and someone who is passionate about military advocacy this event was one of a kind and I am so thankful for the experience.” Grace went on to say that Harry “is every bit as gracious in person as in the media in his mission to support veterans across the world.”

Harry spoke to the audience at the screening for his new Netflix doc. “You guys get to see Heart of Invictus, which has been the last two years in the making, sooner than anybody else,” he said, according to PEOPLE. “So it’ll be coming out on Wednesday. You guys get to watch it tonight, or at least two episodes (to) sort of wet the appetite for the rest of it. But it’s nice to be back in San Diego.”

Heart Of Invictus is produced by Harry and his wife Meghan Markle‘s production company, Archewell Productions. The five-episode series follows competitors from across the globe who are preparing for the Invictus Games. Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014, as an athletic competition for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans.

Harry, a veteran of the English Army Air Corps, talked about the impact the Invictus Games has had on him with People in Apr. 2022, calling the community a “major part of my growth and learning.” He also said, “Creating the Games involved listening to military and veteran families—and hearing directly from them about their lives—and that offered so much perspective,” he added. “It’s been a lesson in serving a purpose greater than ourselves, and the benefit that comes from that extends to both the individual and community.”

Heart Of Invictus is the latest project to come from Harry and Meghan’s deal with Netflix. The couple candidly opened up about their lives in their 2022 documentary Harry & Megan. They addressed their decision to bow out as senior royals, recounted Meghan’s experiences with racism, and much more, in the docuseries.

